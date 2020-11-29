March 30, 1937, to November 16, 2020 Judi passed away after a brief illness with her family at her side. Judi, also known as JD, was born in Los Angeles, Calif. She grew up in Los Angeles and later in Pasadena, where she attended Pasadena City College. She later pursued life in Tahoe, Hana, Maui, and the Bay Area before moving back to the Antelope Valley and marrying James Duffield. She and Duffy were very active in the Lancaster Elks Camper Club and managed many outings. Judi was also active as a volunteer at AV Hospital. She is known to many for her cooking skills and catered dinners for groups from 2 to 100. She leaves a legacy of personal recipes to her family. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane as well as her husband James Duffield. She leaves behind her sons, R. Ranger Dorn and Walter Dorn, five grandchildren, Jeremiah Dorn, Adam Dorn, Athena Bennett, Wyatt Dorn, and Wade Dorn as well as seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held next spring for Judi and Duffy.

