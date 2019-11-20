|
|
A beautiful baby girl born February 20, 1998 to John and Kathy Houghton in Lancaster, Calif. She passed away November 14, 2019 at the age of 21 in Lancaster, Calif.
KK was a beautiful soul inside and out with a heart of gold to match. She could always put a smile on anyones face.
KK is preceded in death by her grandpa Steve Bate. She is survived by her parents, John and Kathy Houghton, grandparents John and Jackie Houghton and Judy Munson, brothers Josh and Jeff, sister in laws Jessica and Alli, niece Lacey, nephew Wade, uncle Donald, aunt Dawn and cousin Dalton and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who love her tremendously.
We will all miss KK and her infectious smile.
A memorial service will be held Friday November 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lancaster First Assembly Of God at 44514 20th St. West Lancaster, CA 93534. If you'd like to send flowers please send them directly to the church.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019