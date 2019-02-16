Born October 16, 1946, to Joan Schumann and Dr. Alvin Schumann, Karen Lee Lummus died February 2, 2019 from ALS. A resident of the Antelope Valley for most of her life, she devoted her 35 year teaching career to Desert

View School in Lancaster. Her passion was both the art of teaching her young students to read and write and the craft of coaching her peers as a literacy coordinator.

Karen was an explorer who loved traveling to distant places, learning about history and cultures of the world. She loved nature and hiking – she summited Mt. Whitney and at age 65, hiked a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail.

As a master quilter, she poured her heart into her projects, designing quilts for family, owning a business in Coachella Valley and known as the "go-to" machine quilter.

She is survived by husband, Ken, daughters, Natalie and Becky, sister, Jill, brother, Tim, and 5 grandchildren, Matt, Tim, Tyler, Eleri and Merys. Predeceased by brother, John.

Her quiet, independent and gracious spirit is greatly missed.

Celebration of Life held on March 2, 12 noon at the Green Valley Community Club, 39118 Calle Bonita in Green Valley, CA. Donations can be made at St. Jude's Hospital.