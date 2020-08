Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away on August 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband James Cox, daughter Cynthia Cappel, son-in-law John Cappel, granddaughter Madison Cappel, stepdaughter Kim Sennett, mother Rosemarie Wilson, siblings Julietta Underwood, Helana Fly and John Wilson Jr. She is preceded in death by her stepdaughter Alicia Cox. She will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery. She will forever be in our hearts.

