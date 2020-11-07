1/1
Karin NEELSE
1942 - 2020
78, of Pearblossom passed away on October 22, with cancer. She was born to Gertrude and Albert Bauer in Trier, Germany in 1942. Karin and her husband Jens jointly owned and operated the Essex House Hotel in Lancaster, Calif. Karin will be remembered as a beautiful woman who worked hard her whole life.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer. She also leaves behind her siblings, Fred, Brigitte and Kurt and their children in Europe. At Karin's request, no memorial services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Karin's name to the City of Hope Cancer Center.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 7, 2020.
