Katharina "Katie" ROEHL
Passed away in Lancaster, California, on June 4, 2020 at the age of 75.
Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Myron, and her son, Roger.
Katie is lovingly remembered by her brother Peter; her sons Craig and Kirk; her daughters-in-law Nancy, Pam, and Donna; her grandchildren Brittany, Rachel, Garrett, Courtney, Nikki, Arriana, Hunter, and Alexa; and her great-grandchildren Kaleb, and Charlee.
Katie was born in Mannheim, Germany on March 27, 1945. She met and married Myron Roehl while he was serving in the U.S. Army, later moving to the United States in 1969.
She will be laid to rest at Joshua Memorial Park in Lancaster, California. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday June 20 at 1 p.m.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jun. 18, 2020.
