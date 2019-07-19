SHUREEN, Katherine Agnes

A former longtime resident of the Antelope Valley, died June 12, 2019, in her home in Nevada City, Calif. She was 93.

Katherine was born on February 18, 1926, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Charles and Mae Jenkins, the sixth of twelve children. She graduated from St. Joseph Mercy College of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa, and worked as an RN at St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles. She met Donald Louis Shureen, an engineer at General Electric Aircraft Engine Group at Edwards Air Force Base, on a blind date, and married him on June 30, 1953. The couple lived in Lancaster, where they raised four children, for 47 years before moving to Nevada City in 2000.

Katherine loved reading, playing bridge, camping, sailing, sewing, knitting and quilting. A self-described gypsy, Katherine loved to travel, whether the destination be Paris or Tehachapi, Rome or Terre Haute.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Shureen, parents Charles and Mae Jenkins, and 10 siblings.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Doug and Barbara Shureen of Windsor; daughter Anne Shureen of Tacoma, Wash.; daughter and son-in- law Kim Shureen and Gary Habeeb of Nevada City; son and daughter-in-law John and Darlene Shureen of Columbia Falls, Mont; grandchildren Charles Shureen of San Francisco, Lauren (Ryan) Nulton of Walnut Creek, Nicholas Shureen of San Diego, Madeline Shureen of San Diego, Michael Habeeb of Sacramento, and George Habeeb of New York City; and brother Joseph Jenkins of Ione.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 25 at 12:10 pm at Holy Family Cathedral in Orange, California, followed by interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, also in Orange.