Passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019. She was 32 years old and a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. She was born on July 19, 1987, in Lancaster, Calif. Katie was an amazing daughter, sister, auntie and friend. She had a disease called Cushing's. Her brain tumor was operated on the Summer of 2012. She was left blind/low versioned, but that did not stop her from getting her Culinary Certificate from Le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena and then went on to get her AA last Spring in Advertising and Multi Media from College of the Canyons. She died peacefully surrounded by her family and close knit friends at AV Hospital. Katie is survived by her father and mother Dean and Lizbeth Berg and her sister Jessie Ann Berg and her niece: Liesel Korczyk.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11 a.m at Grace Chapel in Lancaster, CA. A luncheon will be held at The Berg's following the service: 43928 Windrose Pl., Lancaster, 93536. Please wear green to the service and bring your favorite dish to the potluck. In lieu of flowers, pleas consider a donation to: Davidson Program for Independence in Los Angeles.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 22, 2019