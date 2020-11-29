1961-2020

Born in California and raised in Lancaster, Kathleen graduated from AVHS and spent over 50 years being a true desert poet.

In her life, Kathleen had many interesting jobs ranging from a turkey farm, to a Chinese kitchen, the USPS office, a nursery, and a window tinting shop. Through all this, her favorite job was being a mother.

Kathleen was a loving mother to her four children: Autumn Nicole, Austin Bradley, Megan Jane, and Mark Wesley. She was an exceptional mother who told us what we needed to hear about the world and molded us into the adults that we are today. She also cherished the new chapter in her life, being a grandmother to her two grandsons, Steven and Ezra.

Kathleen leaves behind her four children, a brother, three sisters, two grandsons, many nieces and nephews, distant relatives and friends never forgotten. We find peace in knowing she will be with her husband Mark (The Love of her life), her brother, and her parents - all who she missed dearly.

Katie valued all people, and she lived by the memories she shared with them. She cared for other humans and their experiences. She helped anyone she could with what means she had. She was a beautiful writer, never afraid of telling her truth. She enjoyed telling her story to anyone that would listen. She was the epitome of a desert hippie, listening to rock'n'roll and walking the valley with her bare feet. She had an honest outlook on life with all the trials and tribulations that it brought. She was the life of the party and the party is now over. She will be terribly missed by anyone who knew her.





