Sadly Kathy passed away on Friday 17, July 2020. 79 years old and 45 wonderful married years with husband Neville. She deeply loved every one of her extended family, and her dear friends, and in return was loved by them. Finally out of pain and at peace. God rest her beautiful soul.

A memorial service will be held at some time in the Covid free future.

