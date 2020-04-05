Home

More Obituaries for Kathy BUIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy BUIE


1937 - 2020
Kathy BUIE Obituary
82 years old of Lancaster, passed away March 22, 2020. She was born in Virginia on June 19, 1937. She married Troy Buie, her loving husband of 60 years, on July 10, 1955. Kathy worked as a clerk for the County of Los Angeles. Her passions included bird watching, traveling, gardening, and family. Kathy is survived by Debbie Scott (Kevin), Angela Valentine, Dennis Buie (Meloni), Darryl Buie (Cecil), ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and Viola Cavendish (sister).
No public funeral arrangements at this time.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 5, 2020
