Born November 28, 1970 to Stephen and Judy. Passed away December 12, 2019. Kathy lived life to the fullest and loved to be outdoors. She spent most of her time gardening, camping and traveling but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her
husband and kids. She loved with her whole heart, and it showed in everything she did.
Kathy is preceded in death by her father Stephen Bate, and daughter Kaitlynn Houghton. She is survived by her husband John, sons Jeffrey and Josh, grandchildren Lacey and Wade, mother Judy, grandmother Janet, siblings Scott and Holly, daughter-in-laws Alli and Jessica, mother and father in-law Jackie and John, brother and sister in-law Donald and Dawn, nephews Stephen, Johnny, Rob, Stevie, Dalton, niece Ashlee, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members, and friends who loved and adored her. She will forever be in our hearts.
Services will be held December 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lancaster First Assembly of God. 44514 20th St. West, Lancaster, CA 93534. Any gifts for the family can be sent directly to the church.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019