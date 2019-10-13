Home

Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
Kathy DECKER
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Utah Mortuary
15 E 100 N
Parowan, UT
Kathy Rae DECKER


1953 - 2019
Kathy Rae DECKER Obituary
Age 66, passed away on October 8, 2019 just two days after her mother Doris. She was born on February 12, 1953 to Doris Ellen DeHey and Robert Lee Case. Kathy went through the schools in Lancaster, California, and worked as a Military Contractor at Edwards AFB for 25 years.
Kathy enjoyed crafting, Facebook and being with her family.
She is survived by her husband Stephen Decker of Parowan, Utah, her children Amber Rae (Alberto) Lopez of Tehachapi, Calif, and Ryan Russell Campbell of Ukiah, Calif, her brother Williams Case of Lancaster, Calif, and sister Lynda Case of Mountain Home, Idaho, along with 5 wonderful grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for both Kathy and her mother Doris on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.mm at Southern Utah Mortuary in Parowan (15 E 100 N, Parowan, UT). Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumor- turary.com
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 13, 2019
