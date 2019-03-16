|
|
86, died peacefully on March 4, 2019, in Lancaster, Calif. Kay, a longtime resident of Lancaster, was born on September 13, 1932, in Schenectady, N.Y.
She married George Runner, Sr. (1925-1999) on June 9, 1951 in Scotia, N.Y., moving to Lancaster in 1955, where they raised their family. Kay was a woman of faith and committed to her family. She is survived by her children, George Runner Jr., his wife Pam, Ginny Fien, her husband John, Susie Cow- an, her husband Doug, and Steve Runner and his wife Shelley. She was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Kay also leaves behind her eldest sibling, Don Cooper and his wife, Carol.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3 pm at Grace Chapel, 44648 15th St. West, Lancaster, CA. Remembrances are welcome in the form desired by friends. Contribution suggestions are Grace Chapel and Grace Re- sources.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 16, 2019