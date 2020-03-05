|
58 of Lancaster, Calif., died February 27, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, after a three-year battle with lung cancer. She was born May 6, 1961 in Barberton, Ohio. She served three years in the California Air National Guard where she was honorably discharged. She is survived by her daughters Amber, son-in-law Josh Outwater of Colorado and Samantha, son-in-law Kody Moehling of North Carolina and three grandchildren, Abigail, Koen, and Zoey. She is also survived by her step-father Tony, stepmom Sharon, brothers Robert, Anthony, Duane, Eric, and Aaron; sister-in-law Dawn; and nieces Melissa, Rochelle, Jaclyn, and Kayla. She is preceded in death by her mother Jean and brother Chet.
Kelly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and all of her friends. She had a heart of gold and attitude of serving others. She will be greatly missed.
One of Kelly's passions was fostering senior dogs, primarily through Grand-Paws Senior Sanctuary in Acton. In lieu of flowers, Kelly would want donations made to Grand-Paws Sanctuary.
A celebration of life will be held on March 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. For location information please text 661-733-5290.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 5, 2020