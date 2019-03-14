|
|
Our beloved bother Kelly, born April 29, 1962 in Sacramento, Calif. passed away peacefully at his home in Palmdale, Calif. on March 7, 2019 after battling Glioblastoma. Kelly is preceded in death by his mother and father, Janice and Donald Mertel and leaves behind his siblings Mark, Melinda, Kristin, Kyle as well as many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Kelly worked as an aircraft mechanic for 35 years with numerous valley aerospace companies. He was an avid photographer and golfer and loved to fish in his spare time.
His quiet and gentle personality will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 14, 2019