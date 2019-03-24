Born in Lakeview, Calif. on July 7, 1924, to Ruth and Kenneth Claire Windbigler Sr. Left this life with his family by his side on March 16, 2019. He moved to Jackson, MO. in Aug, 2018, with his son Jeff & daughter-in-law Sandy. He enlisted in the Navy on Dec. 16, 1942, his Sr. year at Antelope Valley High. He was a baker aboard the USS Appling. When he got out of the Navy he came back to Lancaster & worked on the Firsick ranch, East Ave. E. He was in construction for a time, then worked many years for Los Angeles Co. Road Dept. as a road grader operator. He was a call fire fighter for the LA Co. Fire Dept. Station 33 in Lancaster. He has lived in many places since then.



He leaves behind 3 sons. James (Toni) of Alturas, CA, John of Stafford, MO. Jeffrey (Sandy) of Cape Girardeau, MO. Grandchildres, Joshua (Sara) of WY. Shelby Jex (Tom) of CA. Cody (Erin) of MO. Micha (Fiancee Elise) of OR. and Gray of MO. He also leaves behind a step daughter, Rea Roghair (Nick) Tehachapi, & their two children, Audery & Kristin. He had 11 Great Grandchildren. His sister Patti Nygaard of Quartz Hill, survives him. Plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Alice Corey, His second wife Patricia. An infant granddaughter, his sister, Beverley Rumpf, & his brothers-in-law, Carl Otto Rumpf and Wayne Nygaard.



Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 26th at 1:00pm Joshua Memorial Park. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary