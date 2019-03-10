On February 27, 2019, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Kenneth F. Patton, age 75, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, due to complications from a heart attack he suffered on February 19, 2019. Born in Washington in 1943 to Kenneth C. (Pat) and Frances Patton, Ken spent most of his childhood in the small Alaskan town of Seldovia. The family moved to Lancaster in 1957 and Ken attended Antelope Valley High School, graduating in 1961.

Ken was a federal firefighter at Edwards Air Force Base for nearly 30 years. At the time of his retirement in 1993, he had attained the rank of Crew Chief. Amongst his many accolades he was awarded the Command Civilian Award for Valor from the Department of the Air Force for outstanding bravery while performing his duties as a civilian Lead Fire Fighter in May 1992. A life-long aviation enthusiast Ken was also a pilot for 55 years, working for several years as a tow pilot at local glider ports, most recently at Skylark North in Tehachapi. He was especially proud of earning his float plane rating in 1998. Ken attended Antelope Valley College and earned an A.S. and certification as an Airframe and Powerplant Technician in 2002. After retiring from flying at 71, Ken devoted his time to gardening, home improvements, and ferrying his grandchildren to and from school and other activities. Always a voracious reader and autodidact, it was rare to find Ken without a book in his hand. The only consummate morning per- son in his entire family, he forever admonished his children and grandchildren: "you can't soar with the eagles if you hoot with the owls."

Ken is survived by his loving wife of nearly 53 years, Sharon, children Valerie and Eric (Angelica), grandchildren Olivia and Beckett, sister Lori, and brother Greg. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Respecting Ken's final wishes there will be no service. He requested cremation, arranged through Halley-Olsen-Murphy, and to be returned home to remain close to his wife and family. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary