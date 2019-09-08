|
Passed away on August 28, 2019. Kenny was born in Amityville, N.Y. on June 20, 1969. He was 50 years old and was a resident of the St. Petersburg area. He spent most of his childhood and young adult life in Palmdale, California and moved to Florida in 1998.
He is survived by his three children; daughter Mallarie Roegele, 25; son Dylan Roegele, 20; daughter Lily Roegele, 15; two brothers, Tim Roegele and Sean Roegele; his mother and stepfather, Joan and Conrad Hornak; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth R. Roegele; maternal grandparents, Alex and Mildred Niland; and paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Katherine Roegele. Kenny was a kind hearted, happy person. He had a passion for cooking, especially pizza, and touched many lives doing what he loved. He loved his family very much and worked hard to provide for them. He loved jamming out to his music and always stayed young at heart. He was loved by all and will truly be missed. Keep Rockin' Kenny G. Cremation services are being taken care of through Beacon Direct Cremation in Largo, FL.
