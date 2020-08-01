1/1
Kenneth Lee GERMAN
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 90, born June 1930 in Burbank, Calif, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Camarillo, Calif. He was a graduate of A. V. Joint Union High School and attended A.V. Jr College. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart Charlotte Belle Holmes December 31, 1950. Kenneth worked as a truck driver while completing an MDiv and was ordained to the priesthood in March 1967. He served as vicar at St. Andrew's, Ojai, Calif, Christ the King, Palmdale, Calif, St. Andrew's, Mariposa, Calif, St. Thomas's, Avenal, Calif, St Mark's, Shafter, Calif; as interim/associate at St. Philip's, Coalinga, Calif, All Saints, Bakersfield, Calif, and St. Andrew's, Taft, Calif; and chaplain at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. He and his wife were residing in a retirement facility in Oxnard, Calif at time of his death. Kenneth is survived by his wife Charlotte, five children, Christopher German, Katherine Burrelsman (Karl), Thomas German (Kathleen), Dennis German (Elsie), and Jennifer Wright, nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He will be interred at St Andrew's Episcopal Church, Ojai, Calif. with funeral at later date. Gifts or remembrances may be sent to St. Andrew's.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved