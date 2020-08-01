Age 90, born June 1930 in Burbank, Calif, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Camarillo, Calif. He was a graduate of A. V. Joint Union High School and attended A.V. Jr College. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart Charlotte Belle Holmes December 31, 1950. Kenneth worked as a truck driver while completing an MDiv and was ordained to the priesthood in March 1967. He served as vicar at St. Andrew's, Ojai, Calif, Christ the King, Palmdale, Calif, St. Andrew's, Mariposa, Calif, St. Thomas's, Avenal, Calif, St Mark's, Shafter, Calif; as interim/associate at St. Philip's, Coalinga, Calif, All Saints, Bakersfield, Calif, and St. Andrew's, Taft, Calif; and chaplain at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. He and his wife were residing in a retirement facility in Oxnard, Calif at time of his death. Kenneth is survived by his wife Charlotte, five children, Christopher German, Katherine Burrelsman (Karl), Thomas German (Kathleen), Dennis German (Elsie), and Jennifer Wright, nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He will be interred at St Andrew's Episcopal Church, Ojai, Calif. with funeral at later date. Gifts or remembrances may be sent to St. Andrew's.

