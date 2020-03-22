Home

Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Hope Chapel
Interment
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Bakersfield National Cemetery
Arvin, CA
View Map
Kenneth Leroy PETTIT


1954 - 2020
Kenneth Leroy PETTIT Obituary
65, Ken, US Navy Veteran and resident of the Pete Knight Veteran's Home, died with his family by his side on Friday, March 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Hope Chapel on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, California at 2 p.m.
Ken was born June 4, 1954 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Arthur (Art) and Marion (Bonnie) Pettit. Ken was a 1972 graduate of Antelope Valley High School. He joined the Navy and served honorably during the Vietnam Conflict.
Ken was preceded in death by his loving mother, father and brother Chip. He is survived by his mom, Virginia Conklin; sisters, Pam (Wayne) Staley, Gerri (Steve) Smith, Renee (Jessie) Cotton, and Ginger (Attila) Rethi; brother, Arthur (Deanne) Pettit; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ken will be missed and never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Diabetes Association. A memorial page has been set up on www.halleyolsenmurphy.com
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 22, 2020
