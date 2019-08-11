Home

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Boron High School Gym
26831 Prospect St
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:30 PM
VFW,
3101 Boron Ave
Kenneth Randall HAGOOD


1962 - 2019
Born September 30, 1962, passed away July 25, 2019. Graduated from Boron High School in 1980, continued to get his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science at Fresno State University. Ken worked as a Network Engineer at Edwards Air Force Base over 30 years. He was well loved and well respected by all in his community. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. Ken really enjoyed playing golf, working out, cheering on the Rams, Fresno State, and his hometown Boron Bobcats, but was most passionate about fishing and the trips to Gem Lake. Ken leaves behind his wife Stephanie Hagood, children Gerry Hagood (son), Jessica Bradshaw (daughter), Erica VanGelder (daughter), Seth Wheeler (stepson), Meghann Cook (stepdaughter). Siblings Victor Ha- good (brother), Rhonda Hagood (sister), Amber Perry (niece), Derek Hagood (nephew), Nathan Hagood (nephew), and 13 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father Clyde Donald Hagood, mother Doris Lorraine Steussy, and nephew Nicholas Lovett. Services will be held at Boron High School Gym, 26831 Prospect St, on Aug. 31, at 11 am. A Celebration of life to follow, VFW, 3101 Boron Ave, at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 11, 2019
