On the morning of July 24, 2019 Kenneth William Lubin of Quartz Hill passed away at the age of 77. Ken was born to William and Helen Lubin in 1941. He enlisted into the army in 1966 and was stationed in Germany where he met his wife Liz and raised five children. Ken retired from Universal Studios as a Transpiration Coordinator; Teamsters Local 399 in 2000. He remarried in 2004, to his wife Dorothy. Ken loved to dance and belong to several line dancing groups over the years. He loved to teach ballroom and line dancing. When he couldn't dance anymore he D.J. their dance rallies. Ken is preceded in death by his father William, mother Helen and brother Alan. He is survived by is wife Dorothy, his five children, Ina, Mike, Helen, William, and Ingrid, brothers Randall and Roland, four grandchildren, Fred, Michael, Dustyn, and Casey, niece Samantha and nephew Alan.
A prayer service will be held August 18, 2019 at Lancaster Elks Lodge, 240 East Ave., from K, 2:30 to 5:00 pm.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019