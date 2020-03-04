|
Passed away at his home in Barstow, Calif. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 65. Kevin was born in San Fernando, Calif., and moved to Palmdale at the age of 2. Kevin moved to Orcutt, Calif. to work at Vandenburg Air Force Base and then returned to Lancaster to work at Edwards Air Force Base. Kevin worked over 30 years with the disabled. His vision was focused on seeing a person's abilities out weighting their disability. His innovative, motivated, strong work ethic, and interpersonal skills were recognized by his many awards as a Recovery Coordinator in Mojave and an Instructor at Daystar Foundation in Lancaster. He retired in Barstow in 2015.
Kevin was predeceased by his mother Marie Nola Boe. Kevin is survived by his four sisters and five brothers, Bill Luke, Nola Kline, Barry Luke, Maryann Thompson, Wayne Luke, Robbie Hartley, Tony Luke, Linda Blessing, David Luke and their spouses.
Kevin's greatest joy was being an uncle to his 35 nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. Kevin loved playing basketball. At his request, no service will be held.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 4, 2020