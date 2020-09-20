October 14, 1956 – September 11, 2020.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut on October 14, 1956 passed away on September 11, 2020. Kevin is survived by his five siblings, Patricia Pickus, Jane Lucas, Terry Burke, Kathleen Holcomb, and Mary Kelly and their families. He was preceded in death by both his parents, Joan and Carleton Burke. He was the proud uncle of 6 nieces and 7 nephews and great- uncle to 7 great-nieces and 5 great-nephews!

Kevin attended local elementary schools, Antelope Valley High School and Antelope Valley College. As a child, Kevin was involved in local sports, playing baseball with his brother, Terry, and a favorite group of friends.

A lifelong resident of the Antelope Valley, Kevin had an extensive cadre of friends he stayed in touch with regularly. He typically made regular rounds among them. If you knew Kevin, you know he was a "bit of a collector". He collected all manner of tools, gadgets, devices, etc. Many times, he'd have just that crazy thing someone needed to get a car, engine or whatever in working order again. He could fix anything. Kevin's passion was helping others. He earned great satisfaction from helping those he cared for.

Kevin was a great lover of Nascar racing and attended many races with his dear friend, Brenda. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Antelope Valley Cremation Service. We invite you to share your thoughts, memory, or a story of Kevin.

