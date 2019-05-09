1938 – 2019



Born on April 6, 1938 in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Theodore and Mabel Mollinet and a lifetime resident of the Antelope Valley, passed away on May 3, 2019 surrounded by her sons and their families.



Kristen grew up on the west side of the valley with her brother Theodore, and sisters Lily and Susana. She attended Gorman Grammer School, Antelope Valley High School, and Antelope Valley College. After her studies she began working at Edwards Air Force Base where she would meet her lifelong love Doss L. Keller. The two married in March of 1965 and raised their family, in their home of 54 years, in Quartz Hill.



She is survived by her three sons, Ted (Nina) of Atascadero, Calif., Christopher (Bonnie) of Lancaster, and George of Quartz Hill. Grandson Doss of Atascadero, Calif., step grandson Adam of Salinas, Calif., and step great-grandson William of Lancaster.



Services will be held on Sat., May 11th at Mumaw Funeral Home, 44663 Date Ave., Lancaster, 93534 with a viewing starting at noon and services immediately following at 1:00 P.M. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 9, 2019