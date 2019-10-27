|
|
Wednesday, October 9, 2019 Laconie Emanuel passed away at the age of 58 in Los Angeles, Calif. Laconie was born April 23, 1961 to Anthony and Vera Emanuel Laconie graduated from Quartz Hill High School in 1978, where he earned a football scholarship to the University of Washington. After college, he briefly served in the U.S. military.
As a boy, Laconie was adventurous, funny, sweet loved to sing and make everyone laugh As a adult he enjoyed spending time on the beach, witnessing to everyone about the love of God and and speaking proudly of his children. We will always remember his angelic voice, hysterical impressions, infectious smile, his unconditional love for his family and most important his love of God.
Laconie was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Emanuel. He is survived by his mother Vera Emanuel, wife Robbie Emanuel; children, Chloe, Miya, Alexandria, Jonathon, Malcolm, and Anthony. Grandchildren, Jaydin, Marianas, Santiago, Marion, Heaven, Zoey, and Anthony. 4 brothers, 4 sisters and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The grass withereth, the flower fadeth, but the word of God shall stand Forever Isaiah 40:8;
Jesus loves you and so do I, Love Mama
The memorial service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at Livingstone Church Cathedral of Worship 37721 100th St. East Littlerock, CA 93543 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 27, 2019