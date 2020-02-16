Home

Larry Dee MUNSCHY


1942 - 2020
Larry Dee MUNSCHY Obituary
Passed away on January 22, 2020 in Lancaster, Calif. Larry was 77 years of age. He was born December 28, 1942 in Bakersfield, Calif. to parents Jim and Norma Munschy.
In the early 1950's Larry's family moved from Bakersfield to Mojave, Calif., where his Dad started a beer distributing business called Desert Distributing. After graduating from Mojave High School in 1960 Larry worked in the family business and continued there until Desert Distributing was sold, then moved to Lancaster where he got a job with the Antelope Valley School District and worked there until he retired.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Norma Munschy. He is survived by his sister Cheryl Humberson in Lancaster, Calif., his two daughters Traci Stoll in Discovery Bay, Calif, Lisa Bronstein in Pleasanton, Calif., four grandchildren and two nephews.
Larry will be deeply missed by his loving family and his many friends.
Rest in Peace Larry.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 16, 2020
