Larry T. TRUPP


1943 - 2020
Larry T. TRUPP Obituary
76, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 21, 1943 in Palmdale, Calif., to Floyd and Juanita Trupp.
A skilled craftsman, Larry started working in the aerospace industry when he was 18 years old. Over the following 52 years, he
worked for several large aerospace companies, including Boeing and North American Rockwell. In his free time, he enjoyed working on classic cars. He was a proud member of the Jesters Car Club in Lancaster for many years. He also loved
woodworking.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Susan (Jensen) Trupp; daughter, Kelly Sue Pszyk; son, Michael Jacob Trupp; daughter, Sarah Juanita Wheeler; sister, Karen Balog; and grandchildren, Joshua Trupp, Cicily Vermillion, Lucy Trupp, and Ruby Sue Stevens. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Hal Jensen, and Hal's wife, Shirley.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, CA. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Joshua Memorial Park, 808 Lancaster Boulevard, Lancaster, CA 93535. On Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., the family will celebrate Larry's life and his commitment to the Lord at the Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to the or the .
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 16, 2020
