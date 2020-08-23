Born October 1, 1931 in Hungary passed away August 10, 2020 at home in Littlerock where he lived with his wife Barbara and step- daughter Megan. Les came to the United States as a young man and became a citizen. He originally settled in Cleveland, Ohio where he met and married his first wife Jolan. In the mid 1960's they decided to move to California, ending up in Littlerock where Les went to work for Keppel School District as a custodian. He retired from Keppel as Director of Maintenance. Les and Barbara have been together 23 years. Les was a gentle, quiet man who will be greatly missed. He will be laid to rest August 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

