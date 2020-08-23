1/1
Laszlo (Les) GARAY
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laszlo (Les)'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born October 1, 1931 in Hungary passed away August 10, 2020 at home in Littlerock where he lived with his wife Barbara and step- daughter Megan. Les came to the United States as a young man and became a citizen. He originally settled in Cleveland, Ohio where he met and married his first wife Jolan. In the mid 1960's they decided to move to California, ending up in Littlerock where Les went to work for Keppel School District as a custodian. He retired from Keppel as Director of Maintenance. Les and Barbara have been together 23 years. Les was a gentle, quiet man who will be greatly missed. He will be laid to rest August 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Interment
11:00 AM
Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved