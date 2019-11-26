|
Born 1935 in Baltimore, Md. and died Nov. 2, 2019 in Oceanside, Calif. Survived by children David, Donna, Dwayne and Daniel. Wife Mert passed in 2012. Graduated from Sparrows Point High School then joined US Air Force. Trained as jet engine mechanic, retired at Edwards AFB then worked civil service.
Hobbies included classic cars, engine rebuilding and bowling.
Celebration of Life service on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at North Edwards Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Internment on Monday Dec 2, 2019 at9a.m.atthe California City Cemetery.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019