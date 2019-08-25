Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:45 AM
Veteran National Cemetery
Arvin, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Chapel, Centennial Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence IODER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence IODER


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence IODER Obituary
Born on March 21, 1947 passed away suddenly on August 10, 2019. He was born in Dr. Snook's office in Palmdale to Fern and Howard Ioder. He was a proud member of the US Air Force where he served as a medic. Larry earned an MBA degree from California State University, San Bernardino. He is survived by his wife Glenda E. (Ford) Ioder, daughter Ami Ilan, three grandchildren, his son Andy, and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be at the Veteran National Cemetery, Arvin, CA at 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2019 with a Celebration of his life to follow at Grace Chapel, Centennial Hall 1, at 1 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.