Born on March 21, 1947 passed away suddenly on August 10, 2019. He was born in Dr. Snook's office in Palmdale to Fern and Howard Ioder. He was a proud member of the US Air Force where he served as a medic. Larry earned an MBA degree from California State University, San Bernardino. He is survived by his wife Glenda E. (Ford) Ioder, daughter Ami Ilan, three grandchildren, his son Andy, and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be at the Veteran National Cemetery, Arvin, CA at 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2019 with a Celebration of his life to follow at Grace Chapel, Centennial Hall 1, at 1 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 25, 2019