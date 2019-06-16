Born on his grandparent's farm near La Vernia, Texas on July 29, 1942 and passed away on June 11, 2019 in Palmdale, Calif., with his children at his side and his Bible in his hands.

LeeRoy's early years were spent living on a farm. He learned to drive a tractor

at age 5 and helped his family harvest corn, peanuts and hay. He also was an early entrepreneur starting his own lawn cutting business. Later in his teen years he worked as an orderly in a hospital. His father worked at a mortuary and LeeRoy would spend time there and became acquainted with the funeral business. After completing a year of pre-med school he decided to attend mortuary school. He graduated in 1963 and then worked for various mortuaries in southern California. He also served in the National Guard, including 5 1/2 months of active duty as a combat medic.

In 1966 he interviewed with Henry Olsen who told him to work hard and keep his nose clean and the business would be his one day. He was true to his word. He also married that year and during the next 9 years, three children were added to the family.

During his 53 years in the Valley, LeeRoy was involved with his career, church and his community. He enjoyed community service and helping people, working in the Kiwanis Club, Chamber of Commerce, and the Antelope Valley Fair just to name a few. LeeRoy enjoyed his hobbies as well. He looked forward to his annual hunting trips to South Dakota, traveling, boating and time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his children: Brian Halley (Karen); Clinton Halley; Deanna Halley Mallick (Darren); his 9 grandchildren: Carl Jones; Thomas Halley; Mikayla Halley; Alexis Halley; Hayley Mallick; Ashley Halley; Jacob Mallick; Austin Halley; Connor Mallick; 1 great-grandchild Cameron Jones; his sister: Jerri Halley Boggess (Richard); his father: Alexander (Charlotte) Halley; and numerous extended family members. His mother, Vernese Halley, preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held at Halley Olsen Murphy Funerals & Cremations 44831 N. Cedar Ave., Lancaster, CA 93534 on June 18, at 4 pm - 8 pm. Services for Mr. Halley will be held at the Hunter building at the AV fair grounds on June 19, beginning at 11:30 am.

Reception will be held at the Van Dam building immediately following services. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary