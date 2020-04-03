|
|
61, peacefully passed from this life into the loving arms of our Lord, surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Lancaster, California March 20, 2020. He was blessed to have shared 23 years with his lovely wife, Edwina "Dee Dee" Hugges.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of Leroy Hugges and Shirley Delores Hugges. Huggie served 9 years in the United States Air Force and 34 years as a contractor and civil servant. He was employed at Edwards Air Force Base in California as an Information Technology Specialist for the 412th Communications Squadron assigned to the 418th Flight Test Squadron. Huggie was a believer of life and possessed a strong faith in Christ. He encouraged others with his positivity, bigger than life personality and no- nonsense determination in everything he did. He was a great husband, father, "Popo", friend and a brother to many. He will be remembered for his unfailing love and commitment to his family, his positive energy, contagious happiness and the pride he had serving as a member of the United States Air Force for our great country.
He is preceded in death by his father Leroy Hugges and his mother Shirley Delores Hugges.
He is survived by his loving wife, Edwina "Dee Dee" Hugges, daughters, Malia Hernandez, her husband, Ethan, Dena Busano, Lehua Kramer, her husband, Cory, siblings, Michael Muhammad, his wife Betty of Phoenix, Ariz, Ivy Hugges of Calumet City Ill., Shirley Ann Hugges, Gayle Calimee her husband Vincent of Fort Worth, Texas, Remell Walker, her husband, Leonard Michael of Bolingbrook, Ill., grandchildren, Malachi Busano, his wife Natalie, Ethan Hernandez, Christian Busano, Dominic Hernandez, Boden Williams, Kalista Williams, Santiago Perez and great-granddaughter, Malia Busano, great-grandson, Emilio Kai Hernandez. numerous nieces and nephews, as well as, great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Hugges will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92518. A memorial/celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is requesting donations, instead of flowers, be made in his memory to the Program, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
http://dignitymemorial.com/obituaries...Leroy.hugges
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 3, 2020