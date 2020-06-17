Age 61, of Lancaster, passed away June 6, 2020 at her ranch home.

Mrs. Nelson was born August 15, 1958 in Mojave, Calif.

She graduated from Quartz Hill High School and continued her education at Pierce College, where she followed her passion for agriculture. After, she started beauty school and continued with that for many years.

Leslie enjoyed being a part of the livestock community, helping the members as being a leader, "Show Mom" and a grandma to many.

She is survived by her husband Lance Nelson of 40 years, her two daughters Aimee and Alisha Nelson, and her two grandsons that loved her very much, Chandler and Colby Nelson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store