|
|
Born Feb. 1, 1926 in Omaha, Neb. passed away on July 12, 2019 in Tehachapi, Calif. She will be fondly remembered for her love of BINGO, dogs, and cats!
Lil is preceded in death by her husband Ret. A.F. M/SGT. Joseph Burke.
She is survived by her son Joe (Janet) Burke; her daughter Linda Carroll; grandchildren Jen (Jon), Jeff, Micah (Brittany), and Ethan; and her great-grandchildren Hayden, Chandler, Bayley, and Dade.
Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1st at 12P.M. at Joshua Memorial Park in Lancaster. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Knights of Columbus in Palmdale. Donations can be made to NHPCO.org
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 28, 2019