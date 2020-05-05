Jesus took the hand of his faithful daughter, Linda Jo Snodgrass, and led her home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 22, 2020 at the age of 67. Linda was born on August 14, 1952 in Crescent City, Calif. to Margaret and Carl Duncan.
Linda is survived by her children Angela (and Karl) Schneider, Anthony (and Kasie) Winiecki, Oliver (and Amanda) Snodgrass, Spencer (and Sueann) Snodgrass; her siblings Ray and Robert Hubert, Alice Duncan; and her grandkids Ryan, Kaitlyn, Logan, Audrey, Hannah, Hayden, Luke, Vivian, Rachel, Arisa, and Savannah. She is preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Carl Duncan of San Diego, Calif. as well as her siblings Maxine Grant, Maureen Presley, Jack Hubert and Tiny Duncan. After moving to Carson, Calif. Linda began working for Northrop Grumman in El Segundo, Calif. Linda enjoyed spending time in the Word of God and visiting with her grandkids.
Services will be determined at a later date. The family welcomes donations in Linda's name to be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?frequency_selected=3&sc_icid=honors-lp-donate-bttn-top.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 5, 2020.