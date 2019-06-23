Home

Linda Marie Hunt

Linda Marie Hunt Obituary
Passed away peace-fully at home in Pahrump, Nev. on June 17, 2019.
She was a remarkable woman, having been the 3rd Woman in Cal-if. to obtain her Plumbing Contractors License as well as being a Real Estate Agent and Real Estate Broker, owning her own Real Estate Business with her husband.
She was 76 years of age and is survived by husband Don Hunt Sr, son Don Hunt Jr. and daughter-in-law Lydia Hunt, grandson Trace Hunt and brother Bob Magg.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 23, 2019
