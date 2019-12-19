|
|
October 12, 1936 - December 17, 2019. Lloyd Mason, age 83, passed away quietly at his Palmdale home on December 17, 2019.
Lloyd was born on October 12, 1936 in Ashland, Oklahoma to Virgie and John Wesley Mason. He lived in Oklahoma, Singer, Calif., and moved to the Antelope Valley in 1948. He met Odessa Wittenburg and the couple were married on October 8, 1960. He worked as a hay load- er, driver for Pacific Motor Trucking and Lone Pine Trucking. He spent the last 40 years as a general contractor building several high end cus- tom homes throughout the Antelope Valley.
He is survived by one sister, Marie Churchill of Lancaster, Calif; two daughters, Brenda Raulston of Palmdale, Calif, Meloni Haddy of Lancaster, Calif; one son, William Wittenburg of Vancouver, Wash; five grandchildren, Justin Allen and Megan Luna of Lancaster, Calif, Madeline Crockett of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif, Branden Raulston of Long Beach, Calif, and Jeff Wittenburg of Hillsboro, Ore; and four great grandchildren, Ethan Luna and Korie Luna of Lancaster, Calif, Blaze Wittenburg and Amber Wittenburg of Hillsboro, Ore. He was preceded in death by Odessa, his loving wife of 55 years, his parents; and one sister, Loretta Wilson of Henderson Nev.
In 1962 and 1963, Lloyd and his partner won the Hay Loading contest at the annual Antelope Valley Fair Rural Olympics. His interests and hobbies included watching the Los Angeles Lakers play basketball, traveling, hunting and fishing; however, his love for building homes led him to tell many that he would "die with a hammer in his hand". Lloyd and Odessa traveled extensively throughout the United States in their 5th wheel trailer. He was very close to all of his family members and friends and loved family gatherings.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019