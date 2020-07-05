Age 95, of Lancaster, California, passed away peacefully June 23, 2020 in her home, surrounded by family and friends. Loretta was born January 22, 1925 in Oakland, Iowa to John and Ruby (Henry) Carse, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her estranged husband, Verne Hansen. She leaves behind her three sons, Verne (Marta) of Palmdale, Calif, Allan (Denise) of Avondale, Ariz, Charles of Ker- rville, Tex, and her daughter Linda (Mark) Belander of Lancaster, plus eight grandchildren, Ralph (Emily) Belander and Susan (Michael) Contreras, Joel(Heather) Hansen and Angela (Brad) Miccio, Kristen Hansen, and Carrie (Jacob) Kowalski and six great-grandchildren, Robert, Hanna, and Louisa Belander, Nolan and Corbin Hansen, Julia Carlson and Maya Miccio, and Hazel and Jude Kowalski as well as Ken Crutchfield her dear friend, travel companion and longtime caregiver.

Loretta graduated from Oakland High School and then went on to become a Registered Nurse (RN) through Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Additionally, Loretta received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Pacific Christian College. Loretta and Verne moved from Iowa in 1950 to Lakewood, Calif, where she was employed as a nurse at Long Beach Community Hospital. Moving to Lancaster in 1957, Loretta was soon hired by Antelope Valley Hospital as an RN in the Emergency room. Over the next 34 years at Antelope Valley Hospital, Loretta held the position of Head Nurse, Director of Nursing, Director of Patient Care, Assistant Administrator, and Interim Administrator. After her retirement in 1991, she campaigned and was elected to the Antelope Valley Hospital Board of Directors.

Loretta was very active in the community. She was appointed to the Lancaster City Planning Commission and was a member of the Antelope Valley Chapter of Altrusa Club International. Besides her commitment to the community, Loretta loved to travel and be with her extended family, loving friends, and her Springer Spaniel Cody. They will all miss her dearly. There will be no services as she requested to have her ashes buried beside her parents in Iowa. To celebrate her life, please say a prayer for her passing as she is now with our Lord in Heaven.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store