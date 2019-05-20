born Jan 11, 1935 from Rosamond California (originally from St. Louis, Missouri) passed away un-expectantly but peacefully on 12 May, 2019. Lorraine married the love of her life, Earl Campbell, on 14 July, 1955 in Saint Louis, Missouri which brought her into a new life of being a military spouse. Lorraine never blinked an eye when her husband was called to all different kinds of TDY trips and even a year in the Vietnam War. Lorraine taught special needs children with the Kern County School system for many years until her retirement in 1993.

She enjoyed traveling, shopping, crocheting, time spent with the Red Hat Society of Lancaster and spoiling her family. She was an avid reader. Lorraine was an excellent cook, homemaker, devoted wife and the most amazing mother that any child could ask for.

Lorraine is survived by her husband of 63 years, Earl Norman Campbell, daughters Shannon Herringshaw (Michael), Cheryl Jordan (Brad) and Kimberly Jensen (Earlyn); grandchildren Eilisa Epperson, Cameron Campbell, Naomi Jensen; and 5 great grand kids.

A note from her daughters: All the years we spent with our mother was time that we will never forget nor take for granted. Our mother was sharp witted, a regular whipper snapper and never failed to show her love for us. She left us in the most unexpected way which has left us with a void that will never be filled. Our mother was never lacking in showing her love for us whether it be correcting or embracing. We weren't the perfect children, but she was the Perfect Mother. Funeral arrangements are being made at this time. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 20, 2019