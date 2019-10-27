|
Born to Louie and Loretta Setter in Crary, North Dakota on July 26, 1925, and passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Louis's life is celebrated by the Setters, Goodenoughs, Kruideniers, Chalisons, Quinlivans, Wilsons, Yorks, and all the people who knew and worked with him. Louis was the oldest of six children, with brothers John, Frank, and Jimmy (deceased), and sisters Audrey, Marie, and Joyce (deceased). When Louis was barely 18, he joined the Navy and fought in World War II. In 1949, he met his wife, Ruth (deceased), who was his nurse when he had Valley Fever as an Army Flying Cadet in jet fighter training. They were married for over 65 years and had five children, Timothy, John (deceased), Paul, David, and Marianne. Louis was a decorated veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, and earned the rank of Colonel in the Air Force. His work as a test pilot for the U2 and as a consultant for the Stealth Bomber showed him to be a man of integrity, courage, and responsibility. He will be missed by many, including his siblings, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends, and neighbors.
Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lancaster at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, followed by a reception at the Antelope Valley Country Club in Palmdale, and burial at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.
