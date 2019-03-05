Age 96 of California City, Calif., passed away February 20, 2019. She was born in 1922 in Iowa where she learned to work hard growing up on the farm. Louise moved to California in 1965. She retired from Edwards AFB as budget analyst. Louise was active and instrumental in helping raise funds to build Our Lady of Lourdes. She was a founding member and first president of the Altar Society. Louise's favorite activities were line dancing, crafts, and spending time with her family. She is survived by daughters JoAnn (George) Nothhelfer and Jean Schroeder (John Lank), stepsons Cliff Beck, John Beck, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husbands Vernon Schroeder, Art Beck and friend Jim Reinier. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Rosary will be held Thursday March 7, 2019 at 6:30 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in California City with services to follow the next day March 8, 2019 mass will be held at 10:00 am with burial at California City Cemetery. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary