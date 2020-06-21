of Rosamond, born July 2, 1927 in Waco, Mo. Louise passed away peacefully at her home on June 5, 2020. She is survived by a brother Cecil Goad of Lake Isabella, Calif. Four sons, Jim Jones of Rosamond, Shelby Jones (Pam) of California City, Red Jones (Marge) of Mojave. Cecil Jones (Star) of Duncan, Okla, three daughters, Carolyn Kite (Richard) of Nine Mile Falls, Wash, Avis Witten (Bill) of Rosamond, Cindy Esse (Jon) of Pequot Lakes, Minn, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a few great- great-grandchildren as well as many nephews and nieces.

Louise was a loving mother and grandmother, everyone that knew her understood that her family was her life. She was laid to rest next to her late husband Lee Jones on Friday June 19, 2020 at Joshua Memorial Park in Lancaster, CA

