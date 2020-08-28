Lynne MOODY

Passed away on August 8, 2020. Lynne, and her husband Raymond, raised their family in Leona Valley. They lived there for 41 years. She is survived by her daughters, Sherrel and her husband Robert Royce, Janet and her husband Jim Crotzer, 5 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Our mom had a deep love for God and passed that love and faith to all of her family. She loved family bbq's, working in her garden, traveling and having "chick" days with her girls. Though our hearts are broken, we know that one day we all will be together again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store