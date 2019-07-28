|
|
Life of Maggie Bryan
Margaret (Maggie) Bryan passed away on October 28, 2017, in Lancaster, Calif, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Her Celebration of Life in Lancaster was attended by over 100 friends and family. Friends traveled from as far away as Louisiana and Texas to attend the Celebration. Maggie was preceded into the afterlife by Dale Bryan, her father, and Jacquelyn (Fenno) Bryan, her mother. She is survived by her sister Rebecca (Bryan) Little, her brother Jeffrey Bryan, and six nephews/nieces.
Maggie found true love later in life with John Harris, who loved and supported Maggie in her last several years. Maggie and John first met in the 6th grade.
Maggie was born on December 15, 1957, in Greenfield, Calif, and lived most of her young life in Paso Robles, Calif. She graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1976, where she excelled in theatre and was named Theatre Student of the Year. One of her favorite roles was Puck in Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream, and she played Emily Webb in the production of Our Town. She also swam water polo and ran track. Maggie was accepted into the prestigious Theater Arts Program at UCLA, and she graduated in 1981 with a Bachelor's Degree in Theatre Arts. She made lifelong friends as a sorority sister.
After college, Maggie consumed herself with two driving passions of her life: helping people with life troubles, and performing in theater. As an actress, she starred in many local productions, and was a teacher and mentor of fellow actors and actresses. Even when she was struggling with illness, she played the part of Donatella in an independent film production named The Colour of Truth is Grey.
In 1983, she joined the Soka Gakkai International Buddhist Movement, and discovered the perfect group to support her desire to help the less fortunate. To help those in need, Maggie happily traveled to any part of Los Angeles, including the most dangerous. At her Celebration of Life, several dozen people stood and told the group how much Maggie had changed their lives. She be- came a founder and key leader of the Diamond Sky Buddhist group in Lancaster, Calif, and lead- er of the Training Group for Young Women.
Maggie was an irrepressible optimist, and always had a positive response to any situation. She was intelligent, independent, free-spirited, headstrong, determined, and giving. She lived her life of her choice, and found purpose and peace in helping others. She will be missed by all.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 28, 2019