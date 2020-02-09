|
|
On the morning of Thursday January 17, 2020 our beloved mother Marcella Edith (Watson) Hussong, long-time Palmdale resident, passed away peacefully at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, Kansas. Marcella was born on December 20, 1929 to Charles and Marcella Watson. She was raised on a farm in Monroe, Washington, along with her six brothers and sisters. She at- tended Monroe High School where she was a cheerleader and graduated with Honors in 1948. Her first jobs were picking berries, working at the local movie theater and drugstore. Despite her rural upbringing she was not much of a "country girl." Soon after graduation she moved to Seattle where she worked for Nalley's as an office assistant. She met her future husband Warner while he was in the Army, and they were married on November 29, 1957 in Seattle, Washington. They soon moved to the San Diego area where their children Sara and David were born. The family eventually moved to Palmdale, California where she raised her children and greatly supported them in their academic schoolwork and out- side activities. She was actively involved with the Elks, the Loyal Order of Moose, and an officer in the Emblem Club. She enjoyed watching sports including football, basketball, tennis, ice skating, and the Olympics. She loved owls, quail, hummingbirds, California golden poppies, and traveling to many places. Her favorite excursions were cruises to the Panama Canal and Alaska. Las Vegas and the thrill of the Strip was another favorite destination. She greatly enjoyed political and news talk shows, and wouldn't hesitate to discuss various political topics of the day. Her ultimate life challenge was a diagnosis of breast cancer in 1996, in which her strong farm girl spirit prevailed and she beat cancer. Her husband Warner passed away in 2003 and in 2005 she moved to Kansas to be closer to family. Her last years were spent at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, Kansas where she was surrounded by friends, family, and the loving care of the staff.
Like most women of her era she would probably consider her greatest achievement as raising her two children. Making us kind, responsible people was her greatest gift. She will be deeply missed.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Warner, and five of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter Sara, son David and daughter-in-law Lindy, her brother Don, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held February 12, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home in Olathe, Kansas. She will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband Warner at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Palmdale, California. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor her memory can be made to your favorite char- ity.
The family of Marcella would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff of Elara Caring Hospice and Aberdeen Village for their extraordinary kindness and loving care.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 9, 2020