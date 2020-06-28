Marcella (Tirak) WYANT

Formerly of California City, quietly passed away Thursday night, June 18, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with multiple health issues.

She was born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania where she met her high school sweetheart and lifelong love of her life, Andrew. They married in 1956 and their honeymoon took them to California, where they eventually settled in the High Desert of Los Angeles and started their family- raising three children.

Marcella enjoyed raising her three children and found great joy in her career. She retired from the Department of Airports - Los Angeles (Palmdale Regional Airport) in 2003. She enjoyed travels with the camper club and loved casinos and playing those slot machines in her travels across the country and at nearby casinos. She had a kind heart and was very giving, never asking for any- thing in return from those around her.

Marcella has now joined Andy, and is lovingly remembered by her sister in Michigan, her brother in North Carolina, three children, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren she always tried to spoil, her faithful 4 legged furry companion - Miss Lucy, along with countless friends. She will be dearly missed.

Due to the current COVID restrictions and risks for gatherings, a memorial service/celebration of life will be held in early 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store