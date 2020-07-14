97 years old, passed away July 1, 2020 at her Palmdale home. Born to Anton and Barbara Kiechle Oct. 13, 1922 Hauerz Germany, Maria was the middle child of 5 siblings. When she was 15 years old she left her small hometown of Hauerz to work for the Schnell's Bakery in Stuttgart. This is where she met her future husband Walter. They were married after World War II in Oct. 1951. Maria and Walter immigrated to America in 1952. They lived in New York until 1955 then moved to California (LA County) where they raised their 2 children. They moved to Palmdale in Dec. 1994. Maria was a professional seamstress and also sold Avon for many years. The family enjoy camping and motorcycle riding. Maria was a founding member of camping/motorcycle club the Wheely Poppers. Maria was proceeded in death by her husband of 51 years Walter and her son Robert. Maria is survived by her daughter Anita Moore, son-in-law Joe Moore, granddaughter Selena, grandson Tyler and niece Brigitte. She is dearly missed by her family and all her wonderful friends. She lived a long fulfilling life.

