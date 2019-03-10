Born July 19, 1954 and passed away peacefully at her daughters home on March 5, 2019.

She was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania the only daughter of Joseph and Rose (Kolish) Lucas. They moved to California when she was young and she was a long

time resident of Antelope Valley.

Marianne graduated high school early and was a published American / English Literature major. She married Chris Blair on July 9, 1977 in Palmdale, California. They were divorced after 27 years but remained very close friends and the parents of their only daughter Stephanie (Eric) Hartruft.

She was the Purchasing Coordinator for the Palmdale School District, but was drawn to the beach and went to work for the Lucia Mar School District in Arroyo Grande.

Marianne dreamed of a world cruise and going back to vacation in Belize, but because of her poor health she had to put those dreams on hold.

She was a Believer and was baptized at Avila Beach in 2001, outwardly proclaiming her love of Jesus.

She spent her final days living in Meridian, Idaho enjoying the snow and waiting to grow her roses. She lived with and is survived by her daughter, Stephanie, son-in-law, Eric, and three beautiful grandchildren-the highlight of her days, Ethan, Ashlyn, and Mike along with her beloved mother Rose. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary